McDonald’s to Offer $5 Meal Deal as Consumers Seek Value

McDonald’s is preparing to roll out a $5 Meal Deal and other value-oriented offers.

The $5 Meal Deal will launch June 25 and will be offered at participating McDonald’s restaurants for a limited time, the company said in a Thursday (June 20) press release.

“We heard our fans loud and clear — they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in the release.

The $5 Meal Deal includes a choice of McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and small soft drink, according to the release.

In addition, the McDonald’s app will offer free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase on “Free Fries Friday” every Friday through the end of 2024; the app will offer free fries of any size, no purchase necessary, on National French Fry Day (July 13); and franchisees in communities across the United States will offer their own local deals throughout the summer, per the release.

“Affordable prices and creating memorable moments are what McDonald’s is all about,” John Palmaccio, chair of the McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Operator’s National Advertising Fund, said in the release. “As small business owners, it’s our responsibility to deliver great value to our local communities when they need it most.”

It was reported in May that McDonald’s was encouraging franchisees to vote to implement a $5 Meal Deal to bring back customers who have left because of high prices.

Franchisees had rejected the proposal earlier in 2024, with some being concerned that they would lose money on the promotion, especially in states like California, which recently increased its minimum wage for fast-food workers.

Retailers, too, have been announcing price cuts and other strategies as they compete for the attention of bargain-hunting shoppers.

During a recent earnings call, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts: “Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they faced elevated prices in their day-to-day spending.”

While he was referring specifically to the quick-service restaurant industry, the statement holds true elsewhere, too, PYMNTS reported on May 1.

