Report: Samsung and Perplexity AI in Partnership Talks

Samsung is close to unveiling a new deal with Perplexity AI, Bloomberg reported Monday (June 2).

The arrangement would see the South Korean company invest in the artificial intelligence firm as it integrates its technology into its hardware, the report said. The companies are in talks to include Perplexity’s app and assistant on new Samsung devices. Samsung would also integrate the startup’s search features into the Samsung web browser.

The firms have also discussed including Perplexity’s technology into Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, according to the report.

The tie-up is expected to be announced this year, the report said. Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its Galaxy S26 phone, which is set to launch in the first half of 2026.

However, specific details of the deal may still be changed, per the report.

Samsung is also expected to be one of Perplexity’s biggest investors in a new funding round, the report said. The startup is in advanced discussions to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.

In April, Perplexity announced a partnership with smart device maker Motorola. The startup’s answer engine and assistant will be preinstalled on the latest generation of Motorola smartphones worldwide.

“Beyond being preinstalled so users don’t have to download it, this integration will enable Perplexity’s products to operate on Razr devices’ external display when the devices are folded shut; allow Perplexity Assistant to perform tasks beyond information retrieval, such as booking restaurant reservations; provide direct access through Moto AI by typing ‘Ask Perplexity’; and explore content with Perplexity’s Related Questions…,” PYMNTS reported April 24.

Motorola said at the time that the new generation of its smartphones also includes integrated AI features from Google, Meta and Microsoft, in addition to Perplexity, providing users “choice in their preferred agent.”

“Whether users are viewing upcoming concert dates or researching their next vacation destination, Moto AI offers them the choice to ‘Explore with Perplexity,’” the company said. “When doing so, they can dive even deeper into a topic, using Perplexity’s powerful search functionalities to connect the dots.”

