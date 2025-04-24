Perplexity Integrates AI Assistant and Answer Engine With Motorola Phones

Perplexity AI said Thursday (April 24) that it has partnered with Motorola in what is “one of our first and most comprehensive integrations with a mobile phone brand.”

The artificial intelligence (AI) startup’s answer engine and assistant will be preinstalled on the new generation of Motorola smartphones worldwide, Perplexity AI said in a Thursday blog post.

Beyond being preinstalled so users don’t have to download it, this integration will enable Perplexity’s products to operate on Razr devices’ external display when the devices are folded shut; allow Perplexity Assistant to perform tasks beyond information retrieval, such as booking restaurant reservations; provide direct access through Moto AI by typing “Ask Perplexity”; and explore content with Perplexity’s Related Questions, according to the post.

This collaboration will expand Perplexity’s reach by bringing its search and assistant capabilities to millions of new users, per the post.

“It also fundamentally changes the relationship between you and your device,” the post said. “Your phone is now a personal assistant, answer machine and research assistant all in one, available to you on demand, 24/7.”

Motorola said in a Thursday press release that the integration of Perplexity’s AI-enhanced search will provide powerful capabilities.

“Whether users are viewing upcoming concert dates or researching their next vacation destination, moto ai offers them the choice to ‘Explore with Perplexity,’” the release said. “When doing so, they can dive even deeper into a topic, using Perplexity’s powerful search functionalities to connect the dots.”

Motorola said the new generation of its smartphones also includes integrated AI features from Google, Meta and Microsoft, in addition to Perplexity, providing users “choice in their preferred agent.”

A Google executive told a court Tuesday (April 22), during the company’s antitrust trial, that soon-to-be-released Motorola phones would feature an assortment of AI apps, including those from Perplexity AI, Microsoft and Google. He shared this news to support Google’s claims that there are options available to customers.

It was reported April 16 that Perplexity was working on partnerships with both Motorola and Samsung, aiming to add its AI assistants to the companies’ devices.

In December, it was reported that Perplexity closed a $500 million funding round that tripled its valuation to $9 billion.



