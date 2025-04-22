Google Executive Says Motorola and Samsung Phones Will Have Several AI Apps

Motorola phones that are soon to be released will feature an assortment of artificial intelligence (AI) apps, including those from Perplexity AI, Microsoft and Google, a Google executive reportedly told a court Tuesday (April 22).

Testifying in the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google, Peter Fitzgerald, vice president of platforms and device partnerships at Google, shared this news to support the company’s claims that there are options available to customers, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Samsung is also in talks to add several AI apps to its phones, Fitzgerald said, per the report.

Fitzgerald also told the court, according to the report, that Google sent letters to phone manufacturers and U.S. wireless carriers last week, clarifying that its contracts don’t prevent them from installing other companies’ voice assistants or generative AI apps.

In this antitrust trial, Google is arguing against a breakup of the company, while the Department of Justice and several state attorneys general are advocating for the remedies they have proposed for Google’s dominance in the search market.

The trial is being heard by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, the same judge who ruled in August that Google illegally maintained a monopoly in the search business with practices like paying Apple to make its search engine the default option on that company’s devices.

The changes proposed by the Justice Department include forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser, license search data to competitors and stop paying other companies to make its products the primary choice on their devices and services.

It was reported Tuesday that Perplexity AI has been asked to testify during this remedies phase of the trial and that the company is using its platform to speak out against the proposed structural remedies.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a Monday (April 21) post on X: “The DOJ is pushing for Chrome to be divested from Google. We don’t believe anyone else can run a browser at that scale without a hit on quality, nor the business model to be able to serve that many users profitably by keeping the browser free. Chromium is open source, and others can build using that. Evidence: Microsoft Edge and Perplexity’s upcoming Comet browser.”

