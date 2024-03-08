Oura Launches Amazon Brand Store for Smart Rings

Oura has begun selling its smart rings on Amazon.

The company is offering its Oura Ring Horizon and Oura Ring Heritage, as well as the Oura Ring Sizing Kit, in an Oura Amazon Brand Store, the smart ring firm said in a Thursday (March 7) blog post.

“Amazon has a diverse and engaged audience across fashion, fitness and technology and we know many Oura members are already shopping there,” Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer at Oura, said in the post.

To ensure a proper fit, customers can buy an Oura Ring Sizing Kit for $10 on the site and get a $10 credit if they purchase an Oura ring, according to a note on the brand store.

This move comes shortly after Samsung introduced its first-ever smart ring as part of a coordinated series of connected devices.

Like other smart rings, Samsung’s Galaxy Ring tracks movement, sleep, heart rate and other personal health data. It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to aggregate some of the data a consumer will get from watches, headsets, glasses and other devices.

For its part, Oura — which is valued at $2.55 billion — announced a new integration on Tuesday (March 5) with digital exercise community Strava, which claims 120 million users.

In another collaboration, Oura announced in April 2023 that it had begun offering its smart rings at Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar stores and website.

With the in-store experience enabled by the partnership with Best Buy, shoppers can size themselves in person to ensure a perfect fit of the Oura ring, arrange fast shipping and in-store pickup if locations don’t stock the ring, and see visual displays that showcase the features and value of the ring.

“Introducing more people to the benefits of Oura’s technology and providing an impactful in-store and online experience with the help of Best Buy is an exciting step forward for us as a company,” Oura CEO Tom Hale said at the time.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that half of U.S. consumers now use wearables or apps to monitor their health.

Affluent consumers are especially likely to do so, with twice as many high-income consumers using wearables or apps as lower-income consumers, according to “Connected Wellness: Tracking the Rise of Health-Tracking Technology,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and CareCredit collaboration.