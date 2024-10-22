Target to Make 2,000 More Price Cuts for Holiday Season

Target will reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items this holiday season.

Combined with the price cuts it has made on more than 8,000 items since May, the retailer will have lowered prices on more than 10,000 items by the end of the holiday season compared to last year, Target said in a Tuesday (Oct. 22) press release.

The latest price reductions will be made across the retailer’s owned brands and national brands, according to the release. They will include items needed for holiday preparations and gifting, such as food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and home goods.

Together with these new everyday low prices, Target will offer season-long deals, a range of holiday-oriented products, and additional savings offered to Target Circle members and Target Circle Card cardholders, per the release.

“We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices,” Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target, said in the release.

The price cuts Target started making in May focused on “frequently shopped items” like milk, meat, bread, produce, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels and pet food.

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” Gomez said at the time.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, retailers have been rolling out early sales strategies to capture consumer spending against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, PYMNTS reported Oct. 2.

Amazon said Oct. 14 that its early holiday beauty deals event, the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, will run for two weeks from Monday (Oct. 21) to Nov. 3 and provide “thousands” of discounts on skin care, cosmetics, hair care, fragrance and nail products from a range of name brands.

Walmart said Sept. 19 that it was beginning its holiday shopping offerings earlier than ever by launching its first Holiday Deals event of the season on Oct. 8.

The retailer said at the time that “people remain price-conscious and plan ahead to maximize their holiday budgets.”