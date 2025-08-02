Ten Fun (and Slightly Bizarre) Facts About Back-to-School Shopping

As parents turn back-to-school shopping into more of a year-round sport fueled by bizarre product demands and high-tech gadgets, the Weekender gives participation awards to the top 10 things that make this annual rite of passage.

The Back-to-School Bash Keeps Getting Pricier

Remember when a new backpack and a box of crayons did the trick? Today’s parents are shelling out more than ever. In 2025, families are set to spend a record $628 per child — 4% higher than last year, and the highest total in four years. That’s $1,230 per household, on average.

The Era of the Super-Sized Basket

The shopping cart isn’t just fuller — it’s heavier, too. Key spending drivers are clothing ($157 per child), electronics ($100) and school supplies ($90). As elementary schoolers’ budgets jump 26% year over year, parents are becoming professional strategists, timing purchases for sale weekends and hunting for the best deals like seasoned hedge fund managers.

The Luxury Lineup: School Edition

Move over, basics — big-ticket gadgets are now just as important as pencils. Laptops, premium tablets, smartwatches, noise-canceling headphones and high-end graphing calculators (some models push $150) regularly jostle for spot No. 1 on “most expensive” lists.

Wait, They Want What?! The Most Bizarre Items

Peculiar requests abound on school-supply lists, from potting soil to teachers asking for every crayon, marker and glue stick to be individually labeled with your child’s name . Other weird items you can get for your kids are napping pillows, waterproof backpacks with built-in rain hoods and pickle-flavored lip balm (surely a dare from Generation Alpha ).

The Pencil’s Price Tag: Not So Straightforward

The humble pencil (No. 2, as always) remains a staple, but prices can vary. As of summer 2025, you can grab a name-brand pack of 12 for $1.79 at the big-box retailers, but specialty “ ergonomic ” varieties can cost $4 or more per dozen. Over the last five years, inflation and tariffs have inched average pencil prices up by about 10% to 15%, despite retailers’ best efforts to offer bundles .

Shopping Season Starts Earlier Than Ever

Back-to-school shopping now rivals the holidays for early-bird fervor, as 45% of parents start before June, with July emerging as the second-biggest month for retail splurges (just behind December’s holiday rush). Credit inventory worries and clever retail marketing for the earlier-than-ever kickoff.

Buy Now, Worry Later: Financing Goes Mainstream

Parents pressed by costs are resorting to buy now, pay later plans for backpacks and gadgets. Even traditional big-box stores are offering their own installment options, so kids can get their wish-list items on day one, while parents spread the cost across report card seasons.

State Tax Holidays — The Hottest Trend

Sales tax holidays are now a back-to-school power move. A whopping 84% of parents plan their largest purchase runs around these days, shaving up to 8% off their receipts — akin to getting the teacher discount without studying for it.

Secondhand and Side-Hustle Fever

Nearly half of parents report buying at least some secondhand or resold school gear (thank you, Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace ). Meanwhile, 72% are taking on work or cutting luxuries to pay for the new year, up from 56% in 2024.

The Most Expensive States to Shop In (and the Frugal Champs)