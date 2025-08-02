Ten Fun (and Slightly Bizarre) Facts About Back-to-School Shopping

By  |  August 2, 2025
 | 
Ten Fun Facts About Back-to-School Shopping

Back-to-school spending is at a record high, with parents shelling out over $1,200 per household and turning to financing to cover costs.

    As parents turn back-to-school shopping into more of a year-round sport fueled by bizarre product demands and high-tech gadgets, the Weekender gives participation awards to the top 10 things that make this annual rite of passage.

    1. The Back-to-School Bash Keeps Getting Pricier
    2. Remember when a new backpack and a box of crayons did the trick? Today’s parents are shelling out more than ever. In 2025, families are set to spend a record $628 per child — 4% higher than last year, and the highest total in four years. That’s $1,230 per household, on average.
    3. The Era of the Super-Sized Basket
    4. The shopping cart isn’t just fuller — it’s heavier, too. Key spending drivers are clothing ($157 per child), electronics ($100) and school supplies ($90). As elementary schoolers’ budgets jump 26% year over year, parents are becoming professional strategists, timing purchases for sale weekends and hunting for the best deals like seasoned hedge fund managers.
    5. The Luxury Lineup: School Edition
    6. Move over, basics — big-ticket gadgets are now just as important as pencils. Laptops, premium tablets, smartwatches, noise-canceling headphones and high-end graphing calculators (some models push $150) regularly jostle for spot No. 1 on “most expensive” lists.
    7. Wait, They Want What?! The Most Bizarre Items
    8. Peculiar requests abound on school-supply lists, from potting soil to teachers asking for every crayon, marker and glue stick to be individually labeled with your child’s name. Other weird items you can get for your kids are napping pillows, waterproof backpacks with built-in rain hoods and pickle-flavored lip balm (surely a dare from Generation Alpha).
    9. The Pencil’s Price Tag: Not So Straightforward
    10. The humble pencil (No. 2, as always) remains a staple, but prices can vary. As of summer 2025, you can grab a name-brand pack of 12 for $1.79 at the big-box retailers, but specialty “ergonomic” varieties can cost $4 or more per dozen. Over the last five years, inflation and tariffs have inched average pencil prices up by about 10% to 15%, despite retailers’ best efforts to offer bundles.
    11. Shopping Season Starts Earlier Than Ever
    12. Back-to-school shopping now rivals the holidays for early-bird fervor, as 45% of parents start before June, with July emerging as the second-biggest month for retail splurges (just behind December’s holiday rush). Credit inventory worries and clever retail marketing for the earlier-than-ever kickoff.
    13. Buy Now, Worry Later: Financing Goes Mainstream
    14. Parents pressed by costs are resorting to buy now, pay later plans for backpacks and gadgets. Even traditional big-box stores are offering their own installment options, so kids can get their wish-list items on day one, while parents spread the cost across report card seasons.
    15. State Tax Holidays — The Hottest Trend
    16. Sales tax holidays are now a back-to-school power move. A whopping 84% of parents plan their largest purchase runs around these days, shaving up to 8% off their receipts — akin to getting the teacher discount without studying for it.
    17. Secondhand and Side-Hustle Fever
    18. Nearly half of parents report buying at least some secondhand or resold school gear (thank you, Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace). Meanwhile, 72% are taking on work or cutting luxuries to pay for the new year, up from 56% in 2024.
    19. The Most Expensive States to Shop In (and the Frugal Champs)
    20. In 2025, New York leads the “I-just-spent-what?” parade at $1,123 per child, trailed by Florida and California. Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia are frugal favorites, with average spends as low as $321 per child.

    So, whether you’re deciphering this year’s must-have supply list, dodging tax or labeling 96 pencils because somebody said so — just remember, you’re not alone in the annual scramble. Here’s to new beginnings, full carts and maybe, just maybe, a pencil that lasts to winter break.


