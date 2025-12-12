Costco’s Digital Sales Surge 21% as Members Maintain Spending

Highlights
Costco’s Digital comparable sales rose 21% as app traffic jumped more than 40% and eCommerce order values increased 13%.
AI-driven pharmacy inventory tools pushed in-stock levels above 98% and supported mid-teen growth in scripts filled.
Membership behavior remained steady, with paid memberships up 5.2% and management signaling ongoing expansion, personalization and retail media opportunities ahead.
Costco’s digital transformation continues, as the fiscal first quarter delivered double-digit growth in digital comparable sales and engagement with the app, and warehouse members are showing what management termed “consistency” in their spending even amid economic uncertainty.