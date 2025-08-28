Resilient Consumers Lift Five Below’s Results as Transactions Surge 8.7%

Highlights
Five Below’s second quarter results spotlighted a resilient consumer, as comparable sales surged 12.4% year over year. Management noted during commentary with analysts that transactions and ticket sizes both increased, up a respective 8.7% and 3.4%.