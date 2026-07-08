Self-Checkout Rules Could Reshape Store Tech Spending

Highlights
Rhode Island’s new law turns self-checkout from a retail choice into a regulated operating practice.
Similar proposals in several states suggest lawmakers are scrutinizing how stores deploy automation, not simply whether they use it.
If that trend spreads, retailers may redirect technology spending toward shrink prevention, employee support and store operations while adding labor back to the front end.
Retailers have treated self-checkout as an operational decision shaped by labor costs, consumer preferences and technology. Rhode Island may be setting a precedent and changing those calculations by making parts of the checkout experience a matter of state law.