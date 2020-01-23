Entersekt, Netcetera Team Up On Payment Security

Security & Fraud

Entersekt, Netcetera Team Up On eCommerce Payment Security

FinTech solution company Entersekt has upgraded its authentication technology in the DACH region of Europe, according to a release.

The company recently announced that the software company Netcetera implemented the authentication system for Bank-Verlag, a company that makes and provides secure services for Germany’s banks. Two major Austrian card issuers are also using the technology.

“Experience counts when tight deadlines and project complexity raise the stakes,” said Uwe Härtel, Central Europe country manager at Entersekt. “We are extremely proud of our track record with Netcetera, and we look forward to collaborating on many more implementations, enabling financial services providers to meet consumer demand and their own compliance objectives quickly and painlessly.”

The authentication solution lets consumers approve eCommerce payments by using their mobile bank apps. Combining PSD2-compliant authentication with cutting-edge security protocols, it “is proven to reduce shopping cart abandonment, increase the number and average value of transactions and positively impact customer loyalty, while reducing card-not-present fraud significantly,” the release said.

It is said that the 3-D Secure solution can be implemented in a short amount of time. According to the release, Netcetera rolled out the solution before the September 2019 deadline.

“We are proud of our solutions, which always rank among the first products to be certified as conforming to the latest specifications,” said Peter Frick, managing director payment security at Netcetera. “Together with Entersekt, we deliver a PSD2-compliant, highly secure online payment process that is decidedly user-friendly.”

Both Entersekt and Netcetera have more than 10 years of experience in card payment security with 3-D Secure.

“We were on the lookout for a reliable, technically cutting-edge 3-D Secure provider,” said Christoph Thöt, Bank-Verlag’s department manager for cards and payment solutions. “Our choice of Netcetera and Entersekt meant we could add to our offerings a highly effective card-not-present authentication solution. We have already successfully brought the first card portfolios onto the joint app-based, biometrics-protected solution.”

