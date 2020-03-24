Given the massive new shift towards an all-online lifestyle for Americans as the coronavirus takes its toll, Jumio’s new “Jumio Go for Good” program will provide free analysis of whether accounts are fake or not for a number of crucial industries.

Jumio, which specializes in identity verification, said in a press release that the free services will concentrate on industries that are indispensable amid the current pandemic crisis.

Health care, online learning, and other general services like NGOs, food delivery services and other services to help the elderly will be among the beneficiaries of Jumio Go for Good.

For health care services, the press release states that it is of paramount importance that virtual medical services be implemented and embraced whenever possible in order to alleviate the burden on hospitals dealing with large influxes of coronavirus patients. Jumio Go will help weed out fake accounts and bots when one might want to go the route of consulting with a physician online.

In terms of online learning — now an essential service while the virus pandemic is going on — Jumio Go promises to help ensure that only students who have actually enrolled are participating in the classes. Jumio can also help proctor tests by authenticating students to make sure they’re supposed to be there.

In all of these cases, the focus will be on removing those who are not who they say online, preventing identity theft and other unsavory activities.

Jumio Go is designed to make things easier when verifying users’ identities and will comply with AML and KYC mandates. The program makes use of knowledgeable AI to find bad actors, implementing ways to detect when a person is real through looking at photos, videos and other content to determine if fake content is being used on a profile rather than a person’s actual selfie or picture.

The coronavirus, as it has quickly upended life around the world and sent markets and norms spiraling into frenzy, has seen scammers coming out of the weeds to try and peddle new versions of fraud, preying on the confusion of the times.