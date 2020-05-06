Security & Fraud

Two Men Charged In First US Case Of PPP Stimulus Fraud

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
FBI

Two men were charged in Rhode Island with fraudulently seeking loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday (May 5).

David A. Staveley, aka Kurt D. Sanborn, 52, of Andover, Massachusetts, and David Butziger, 51, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were arrested and charged with conspiring to obtain forgivable PPP loans backed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). 

The two reportedly said they had dozens of employees on the payroll at four different establishments. They actually have no employees at all.

Both men were charged with “conspiracy to make false statements to influence the SBA and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.” Staveley was also hit with one charge of aggravated identity theft. Butziger was also charged with bank fraud.

Staveley and Butziger reportedly discussed the fraud scheme over email, detailing the parameters of submitting fraudulent SBA loan applications and supporting documents. The DOJ said that Staveley allegedly “posed as his brother in real estate transactions.”

Staveley reportedly asked for over $438,500 in loans to pay his “dozens of employees” at two restaurants he owned in Warwick, Rhode Island, and another in Berlin, Massachusetts. An investigation revealed that the former Remington House in Rhode Island, and On The Trax in Massachusetts were not open before the pandemic hit or when the loan application was submitted. Further, the two eateries weren’t open “at any time thereafter” and Staveley never owned Top of the Bay, the second Rhode Island restaurant he tried to obtain loan money for. 

Court documents indicate that Staveley’s Massachusetts restaurant was forced to close on March 10 after his liquor license was revoked by Berlin municipal authorities. Investigators said Staveley allegedly used his brother’s identity for the loan as well as in other real estate transactions.

Butziger allegedly submitted a loan application for $105,381 on April 6, representing himself as the owner of Dock Wireless, according to court documents. He allegedly filed fake documentation with the bank and lied over the phone to an undercover FBI agent posing as a bank compliance officer. 

Butziger reportedly told the agent that he had seven full-time workers at Dock Wireless, including himself. He allegedly claimed that his employees went full-time on Jan. 1 but he had to lay them off by the end of March. He further claimed that everyone worked without pay through the end of April 2020, the DOJ said.

Staveley and Butziger are the first people charged in the U.S. with allegedly trying to defraud the program.

In response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the federal government allocated $349 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the crisis. The business funds were part of the $2 trillion stimulus bill called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27. 

“Every dollar stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program comes at the expense of employees and small business owners who are working hard to make it through these difficult times,” said Brian A. Benczkowski, assistant attorney general with the DOJ’s criminal division.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
6.9K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.5K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
4.7K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.6K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.0K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
3.9K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.0K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.7K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.6K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.6K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR
2.5K
Retail

Lamar Jackson Lights Up VR Gaming

Shopify Shopify
2.5K
eCommerce

New Shopify POS Merges In-Store And Online Sales

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.4K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey