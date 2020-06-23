Social Commerce

Instagram Shopping Platform Will Open To Wider Array Of Businesses

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Instagram

Instagram has taken what could be a big step toward expanding access to its shopping platform at a time when rivals of the Facebook subsidiary are moving broaden and diversify their own revenue streams.

In a Tuesday (June 23) press release, the company said it will be opening up Instagram Shopping to a wider array of businesses, including Instagram creators who have products or other offerings to sell.

And Instagram clearly is thinking of not just small businesses, but even small, independent contractors or freelancers.

The move is part of a larger effort in social commerce to close the “conversion gap” between the ideas customers get on various social media apps like Instagram, and the sales they later inspire, which are still mostly happening on the websites of the companies that make the various products or services in question.

“Whether you are a candle business making a foray into e-commerce, a musician selling merchandise, or a food blogger expanding into your own cookware line, any eligible business or creator account with at least one eligible product can use shopping tags to drive people to their website to make a purchase,” Instagram said in a statement on the expansion of access to its Shopping platform.

Under Instagram’s new “Commerce Eligibility Requirements,” Instagram account holders who want to use the new shopping service have to be actually selling the products themselves, as opposed to fronting for another company or organization.

Instagram users who take an interest in the product must also be able to either buy it directly from the seller’s website, or through Instagram Checkout or Facebook.

Instagram’s new rules are aimed at expanding the number of vendors — and by extension, shoppers as well — on its platform, and will go into effect on July 9, the company said.

In order to be eligible to sell on Instagram Shopping, account holders must have established “trustworthiness” with “an authentic, established presence.” Instagram said it may also take into consideration whether the account holder has been “maintaining a sufficient follower base” as well.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards
5.5K
Payment Methods

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards

4.4K
Payment Methods

Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.1K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

3.9K
News

Today In Payments: Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist; Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

3.7K
News

Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist

3.4K
Real Estate

Brookfield Delays Payments While Asking Tenants To Pay Up

3.1K
Banking

US Banks Saw $2T Increase In Deposits During Pandemic

2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Freezes Crypto Fund Touting 100 Pct Returns

Wirecard
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s End Appears To Begin In China

2.5K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

restaurant technology
2.5K
Personnel

Former Toast Executive To Lead Growth Push At Lunchbox

2.4K
VISA

Visa Launches Advanced Identity Score To Help FIs Fight Application Fraud

2.2K
B2B Payments

How Tokio Marine Fast Tracks Business Insurance Claims Payouts

Facebook could be looking to buy Neiman Marcus' space in Manhattan.
2.1K
Retail

Facebook Eyes Leasing Neiman Marcus Store In Manhattan

HSBC Hong Kong Hawks API For Instant Payments
2.0K
B2B Payments

HSBC Hong Kong Announces New API For Instant B2B Payments