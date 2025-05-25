Musk Back to ’24/7′ Work at His Companies Amid X Outage

After months of government work, Elon Musk says he is “super focused” on his companies.

The multibillionaire made that comment Saturday (May 24) on his X social media platform, following an outage impacting tens of thousands of customers.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out,” Musk wrote.

The outage lasted a little more than three hours, with more than 25,800 instances of American people reporting issues, Reuters reported, citing data from Downdetector. Thousands of X users in countries such as the U.K., Canada, Australia, India, France, Germany and Spain experienced issues as well, the report said.

“As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made,” Musk added. “The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not.”

Musk’s remark about “X/xAI” refers to the recent merging of the social platform with his artificial intelligence (AI) company.

xAI acquired X in March, in a deal that values the former company at $80 billion and X, formerly known as Twitter, at $33 billion ($45 billion minus $12 billion in debt).

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined,” Musk said at the time.

“Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.”

Musk spent last summer and fall campaigning for President Donald Trump, donating nearly $300 million to him and other Republicans. As Reuters noted, he said this week that he is due to massively scale back his political spending, a sign he is focusing on his businesses as investors grow worried.

Once Trump took office, Musk went to work heading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which attempted to slash tens of thousands of government jobs. Musk’s political views also led to protests against Tesla, hurting its sales.

To appease investors, Musk said in April that he would cut back his time with DOGE to one or two days per week beginning in May.



