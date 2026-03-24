Capital Layer Partners with Stark Technology (TWSE: 2480) to Modernise Taiwan’s Bank Settlement

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 2026 — Capital Layer, a provider of enterprise on-chain settlement infrastructure, announced a strategic distribution partnership with Stark Technology Inc. (敦陽科技, TWSE: 2480), Taiwan’s largest domestic system integrator. STI will help distribute Capital Layer’s enterprise settlement infrastructure to banks and financial institutions across Taiwan, creating a direct path to deploying next-generation cross-border payment rails as the country prepares for a landmark NTD stablecoin launch.

Addressing Taiwan’s Cross-Border Settlement Challenge

Taiwan sits at the centre of some of the most complex trade corridors in Asia, connecting manufacturers, distributors, and financial counterparties across Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and beyond. The financial rails supporting those flows were not built for the pace of modern commerce. Cross-border transfers take days, carry FX spreads of 2–4%, and pass through chains of correspondent banks that add hidden fees at every step.

On-chain settlement solves this, but only when the infrastructure beneath it is enterprise-grade: programmable, auditable, compliant, and interoperable across currency corridors.

The timing makes this urgent. Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has confirmed the country’s first regulated NTD stablecoin could launch as early as mid-2026, pending passage of the Virtual Assets Service Act. Banks that will issue, settle, and manage NTD-denominated stablecoins need to evaluate infrastructure now — before the regulatory framework goes live.

Why Stark Technology Inc.

Distribution into banks requires institutional trust that takes decades to earn. STI has spent 30 years building it. With over 2,000 enterprise and institutional clients and a publicly listed profile on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, STI is the infrastructure partner Taiwan’s banks already rely on.

STI is not a new entrant, it is the trusted infrastructure partner that Taiwan’s banks already rely on, making it the right partner to bring next-generation settlement infrastructure into those institutions.

“Taiwan’s position in the Asian trade corridor determines the role it should play in the next generation of settlement networks. Our collaboration with Stark Technology Inc. gives us the opportunity to transform this judgment from a concept into practical infrastructure. Taiwan doesn’t lack production capacity; what it lacks is a settlement architecture commensurate with that capacity.” – Justin Wang, Founder and CEO of Capital Layer

Asia’s Settlement Network Is Being Built Now

Taiwan is one piece of a fast-moving regional picture. Regulatory and institutional conditions for enterprise on-chain settlement are converging across Asia simultaneously:

Hong Kong has issued its first stablecoin licences

The Bank of Japan has launched a blockchain reserve settlement sandbox

Malaysia’s central bank is piloting ringgit stablecoins with Standard Chartered and Maybank

Capital Layer is building the connective infrastructure that makes cross-border, multi-currency settlement work across these markets, and is currently working with select banks and enterprises across Taiwan before expanding across Asia.

ABOUT CAPITAL LAYER

Capital Layer builds enterprise on-chain settlement infrastructure for cross-border payments across Asia. The company works with banks and financial institutions to deploy programmable, auditable, and compliant settlement rails across Asia.

Learn more at capitallayer.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/capitallayer

ABOUT STARK TECHNOLOGY INC. (TWSE: 2480)

Stark Technology Inc. (敦陽科技) is Taiwan’s largest domestic system integrator, publicly listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2480). With over 30 years of experience and more than 2,000 enterprise and institutional clients, STI has a proven track record delivering complex ICT infrastructure to Taiwan’s financial sector. Learn more at sti.com.tw.