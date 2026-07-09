NewCo Capital rebrands to Bizcap US, strengthening support for brokers, ISOs

NewCo Capital Group has rebranded to Bizcap US , bringing its US operations under a unified global Bizcap brand that spans Australia, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada.

The move marks the next stage of growth for the US business, which has been providing funding solutions to small businesses since 2019. While the name is changing, the company will continue to operate with the same leadership, team and relationship-first approach that has made it a trusted funding partner for brokers and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs).

By bringing its US operations under one unified brand, the company enters a new phase of global growth, further cementing Bizcap’s position as one of the world’s leading fintech providers of funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The integration also enhances the US business with expanded technology, product capabilities and a dedicated Partner Portal, giving brokers and ISOs greater visibility over deals.

“Since 2019, we’ve built our business around one core principle: helping brokers and ISOs deliver fast, flexible funding solutions to their clients,” said Albert Gahfi, CEO of Bizcap US.

“This is far more than a new name and logo. Bringing our US business under the Bizcap brand unites our global operations under a single vision, led by myself and Global Co-CEO Zalman Blachman. It gives our partners access to enhanced technology, a broader product suite and the backing of a truly global business, while preserving the speed, responsiveness and relationships they’ve always valued.”

To celebrate the rebrand, Bizcap US has launched Line of Capital (LOC) , marking a significant expansion of its product offering in the US. Eligible businesses can now access a revolving facility up to $2 million, providing 24/7 access to working capital whenever it’s needed. Unlike a traditional term loan, customers can draw down funds on demand and only pay for what they use, giving them greater flexibility and peace of mind. Already proven across Bizcap’s global markets, LOC has delivered 200% facility utilization, demonstrating strong demand and providing brokers and ISOs with a compelling solution to offer their clients.

“On average, customers draw 200% of their approved facility over its lifetime through redraws and renewals, demonstrating the ongoing value it delivers beyond a one-off funding solution. Globally, we’re on track to fund between $2 billion and $2.5 billion this year, with more than 60% of that volume attributed to LOC. It’s a product that’s proven its value globally,” said Gahfi.

Since inception, the broader Bizcap group has supported 100,000 businesses worldwide and provided $5 billion in funding globally.

“The challenges facing small businesses are remarkably similar, regardless of where they operate,” said Bruce Gurvitsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Bizcap US.

“The transition to Bizcap US and the launch of LOC reflect the strength of a model that has been proven across multiple markets. Our partners now have the backing of a global organization with deep experience helping businesses access funding when they need it most.”