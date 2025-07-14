Flexible Cost Models Set to Accelerate B2B Payments Evolution

A move toward stakeholder cost sharing marks a shift in enterprise-level B2B payments, Boost Payment Solutions founder and CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

At Boost, we’ve always believed that the payments industry thrives when stakeholders evolve together — through thoughtful innovation, smart partnerships and an unwavering focus on efficiency. As we reach the midpoint of 2025, that belief is being reinforced across the ecosystem.

Of course, macroeconomic factors like inflation, regulation and global uncertainty continue to shape the business environment and are always on our radar, but they don’t define our strategy. Our focus remains consistent: smart growth. We’re not a “growth at all costs” company. Every expansion decision we make is grounded in our ability to support it operationally, technologically and securely. Scalability, reliability and security have always been core to our DNA and that’s not changing.

As we look at broader market trends, we see a shift happening in enterprise-level B2B payments that’s both exciting and overdue: a move toward stakeholder cost sharing. In the consumer space, the pendulum has swung fully to a surcharging model, with cardholders footing the bill. But in B2B, we’re seeing a more balanced evolution. Our platform already supports buyer-paid, supplier-paid, and shared models, because we believe the future lies in flexible cost structures. The idea is simple: each party contributes to the transaction cost based on the value they derive.

We have always viewed ourselves as a bridge, connecting the worlds of AP and AR. Recent mergers and acquisitions have only underscored our approach, highlighting the strength of Boost’s role in the value chain. In many cases, consolidation brings added efficiency and simplifies connectivity, benefiting companies like ours that are built around streamlined, end-to-end transaction flows. Our interoperability ensures that we can continue delivering value no matter how the landscape evolves. Over time, these integrations can unlock new opportunities for collaboration, cost savings and innovation at scale.

One of the more pervasive conversations across the industry this year has been around artificial intelligence. It’s everywhere, and while we recognize the excitement, at Boost, we’re choosing to respond with intention. We’re identifying where AI can actually improve outcomes for us and our clients. For example, we’re applying AI in targeted ways to accelerate “speed to spend,” helping us adapt quickly as our bank partners evolve their commercial card platforms and bring innovations to market. It’s also enabling us to widen the acceptance aperture — supporting a broader range of payment types and formats without compromising on automation or security. To us, AI is not a blanket solution, but instead a thoughtful tool that when used strategically enhances how we deliver value across the ecosystem.

When we look at where Boost is headed in the second half of 2025, we’re doubling down on what works: trusted partnerships, flexible infrastructure and the responsible application of emerging technologies. Our focus remains on creating seamless experiences for our customers, expanding our global reach and evolving our platform to meet the needs of a dynamic, digital-first economy. As the payments landscape continues to shift, we’re not just reacting, but leading with clarity, resilience and a commitment to long-term value.