Payments Execs Shift Focus From ‘No’ to ‘Yes’ in 2025 – Here’s How

Innovation is no longer optional; it’s a necessity.

Change is constant, spurred by technological advancements, shifting consumer expectations and global challenges. The financial services industry must embrace a new mindset to thrive.

The fourth-quarter 2024 eBook, themed “Moving From ‘No, Because …’ to ‘Yes, And …,’” dives into how leading organizations in the payments and banking sectors are fostering innovation, breaking down silos and reimagining possibilities.

The collection explores two transformative questions: “How can we move from a ‘no, because …’ mindset to a ‘yes, and …’ mindset?” and “How often are we asking, ‘What if?’” These questions set the stage for industry leaders to share how they’re reshaping the future by blending bold thinking with actionable strategies.

From CompoSecure’s pioneering efforts in luxury payment card technology to TerraPay’s drive for global wallet interoperability, each participant’s response reflects a commitment to rethinking the norms of their industry. CompoSecure’s “what if” moments have led to innovations like the Arculus Digital Security Platform, challenging the traditional definitions of a payment card.

Similarly, TerraPay uses collaboration and digital wallet technology to simplify cross-border money transfers, opening new opportunities for financial inclusion.

Boost Payment Solutions and Velera exemplify how listening and collaboration fuel progress. Boost’s “ears first” approach ensures customer insights guide their innovations, such as the Boost 100XB cross-border payment solution. Velera’s client-focused tools like the Strategic Portfolio Management platform and AI-driven initiatives empower credit unions to overcome operational barriers and embrace transformation.

The power of artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a recurring theme. Coupa’s AI-driven platform optimizes procurement decisions and enhances cash flow efficiency, while FIS and i2c integrate AI to streamline fraud detection and personalization.

Meanwhile, FNBO and Ingo Payments demonstrate how embedding “what if” thinking into daily operations leads to resilient, forward-thinking solutions. For instance, FNBO’s proactive fraud prevention strategies and Ingo’s unified platform for embedded banking reveal the potential of strategic risk-taking.

Customer-centric innovation takes center stage in Fiserv and U.S. Bank’s contributions. Fiserv highlights the importance of creating seamless customer experiences and using data to optimize payment processes, while U.S. Bank emphasizes holistic customer understanding as a key driver of innovation. Both organizations demonstrate how a “yes, and …” mindset fosters stronger relationships and delivers tailored solutions.

Lastly, the exploration of data and collaboration by Stax and Atelio underscores the importance of partnerships in unlocking value. Stax’s emphasis on real-time insights and master data management enables independent software vendors to deliver better services, while Atelio’s embedded finance solutions pave the way for frictionless customer experiences.

As financial services evolve, the lessons shared in this eBook remind us that innovation is not just about adopting new technologies. It’s about adopting a culture of curiosity, collaboration, and action. By asking “what if” and embracing “yes, and …,” these industry leaders are shaping a future where businesses not only adapt to change but lead it.

Download a copy of the eBook here