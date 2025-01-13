What If Payment Cards Could Be More Than Just Functional?

Asking “What if?” has led CompoSecure to breakthroughs like luxury metal payment cards, CompoSecure Chief Strategy Officer Lewis Rubovitz writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Innovation Mindset: How to Achieve It in 2025.”

CompoSecure is driven to redefine what’s possible in the payments and banking industry. Innovation isn’t just a buzzword for us — it’s at the cornerstone of how we operate, collaborate and deliver the leading payment cards.

“What if?” is at the forefront of our organizational thinking. What if … we could make card technology transcend the norms such as a boring plastic credit card? What if … we could integrate luxury and functionality in ways never experienced before? What if … we could secure people’s digital futures as seamlessly as we design premium payment cards? All of these questions have led to breakthrough innovations, from luxury metal payment cards to the Arculus Digital Security Platform. Each “what if” moment challenges us to reimagine the possibilities, and each answer brings us closer to top-of-wallet, standout solutions in a crowded landscape.

We’ve embraced a cultural shift from a “no, because …” mindset to a “yes, and …” approach. This transformation has been especially impactful in how we approach design innovation. We encourage our teams to think beyond conventional boundaries. Our customers look to us for payment card designs that merge luxury with functionality and enhance user experience. Aspirational designs such as Robinhood’s solid gold credit card or Trade Republic’s mirror card set new standards for what a payment card can represent by prioritizing innovation in design.

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether meeting challenging deadlines or developing new solutions, we’re committed to delivering what our customers need, when they need it, for their customers. This dedication requires us to think outside the box and consistently find new ways to deliver excellence. For example, when faced with tight timelines, we leverage our agile processes and deep expertise to exceed expectations.

One of the most exciting areas of innovation at CompoSecure is our work in embedded authentication technology. Arculus Authenticate will be a game-changer for the industry, offering banks and FinTechs a more secure and seamless way to authenticate their customers. Today’s authentication processes are fragmented and frustrating, but Arculus Authenticate streamlines this experience, improving security while delivering a superior customer experience through the ease of use of a card already in your wallet. This kind of innovation not only changes how businesses operate but also redefines customer expectations.

Adopting an innovation mindset in the rapidly evolving payments and banking industry isn’t just necessary — it’s an imperative. Innovation at CompoSecure is about more than new technologies or strategies. It’s about fostering a culture that encourages bold thinking, embraces challenges and transforms possibilities into realities. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue asking “what if,” finding the answers, and sharing them with the world.