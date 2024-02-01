Nuvei Adds Cash App Pay to Platform for Online Checkouts

Businesses in the United States can now accept Cash App Pay in their online checkout through their existing integration with Nuvei.

Nuvei and Cash App have partnered to add this option to Nuvei’s platform, which enables businesses to add 680 alternative payment methods to their online checkouts, according to a Thursday (Feb. 1) press release.

“Cash App Pay is being rapidly adopted as a payment method in the U.S., especially with younger consumer demographics,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

This alternative payment method provides consumers with a way to pay using their Cash App balance or linked debit card, according to the release. They can scan a QR code or tap Cash App Pay during the online checkout process.

By offering Cash App Pay as an option, businesses can provide their customers with a simple payment method, reduce their reliance on card payments, boost overall payment acceptance rates and optimize costs, the release said.

“Our mission is to support our partners to engage with their customers, wherever they are and however they want to pay,” Fayer said in the release. “This partnership enables businesses to integrate Cash App Pay into their online payments experience effortlessly, attracting new customers and accelerating revenue growth in the process.”

PYMNTS Intelligence found that payment method choice is one of several specific features that facilitate smooth eCommerce checkouts and are expected by consumers.

Nearly three-quarters of consumers used their preferred purchase method during their latest online checkout, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “Building a Better Online Checkout Experience: The Key Features That Matter to Customers.”

The report also found that two-thirds of consumers said that a quality checkout experience is very or extremely influential on whether they return to an eTailer.

One business that tapped Nuvei to expand its eCommerce payment options is Adobe. The firm said Jan. 23 that it integrated Nuvei’s full payment suite so that Adobe Commerce clients can meet customers’ demand for personalized and convenient online shopping experiences.

Meanwhile, Galeries Lafayette UAE said Jan. 16 that it partnered with Nuvei to enhance its eCommerce platform’s payment flow, maximize authorization rates and expand into global markets.