Bluefin Integrates With Visa Platform Connect to Help Merchants Combat Fraud

Payments security provider Bluefin says it has integrated its payment gateway with Visa Platform Connect.

The integration, announced Monday (Jan. 13), is designed to provide a fast and secure connection for acquirers using the Visa platform, including payment processing in multiple currencies to Visa and other major card networks.

Bluefin also will use the Cybersource Decision Manager platform to help retailers reduce fraud and accept more valid orders across channels and geographies.

“Bluefin is thrilled to be working with Visa Acceptance Solutions to deliver a true international multi-acquiring P2PE [point-to-point encryption] solution for retailers that removes the cost and complexity of building and managing separate integrations,” said Tim Barnett, chief information officer at Bluefin.

“In addition, the Cybersource fraud and risk management solution helps accelerate good transactions and block bad ones, so our customers can focus on their business,” he added.

Andre Machicao, senior vice president, Visa Acceptance Solutions, added that the integration gives retailers access to state-of-the-art PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and robust fraud management capabilities.

“Together, we are helping merchants reduce complexity, enhance customer trust, and grow their businesses with confidence,” Machicao said.

The news comes at a time when — as noted here last month — the payments industry is facing a dual challenge: bolstering user experience while safeguarding against fraud.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on doing things as frictionless as possible,” Sunny Thakkar, head of global fraud, disputes and authentication products at Worldpay, told PYMNTS during a interview for the “What’s Next in Payments: The Payments Circle of Trust and Risk” series.

“People have become used to really instant payments,” Thakkar said, adding that risk management traditionally needed deliberate processes to ensure accuracy. “The challenge is maintaining a fast user experience while managing the inherent risks of eCommerce.”

Technological advancements are crucial to this effort. By tapping into passive signals such as device information, geolocation and behavioral biometrics, companies can develop risk models without saddling customers with excessive verification steps. These innovations not only improve security but also cater to users’ expectations for frictionless transactions, he said.

But, as the volume of digital payments grows, so does the complexity of managing risk. Against this backdrop, creating a “circle of trust” around the customer by using advanced risk management practices has become a strategic imperative and a competitive advantage, Thakkar said.