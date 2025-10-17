Flywire Integrates With Workday Student to Streamline Higher-Education Payments

Flywire announced Thursday (Oct. 16) that it has expanded its partnership with Workday, integrating Flywire’s payments and student financial software with Workday Student, according to a joint press release.

The integration allows higher-education institutions using Workday Student, a system that manages registration, billing and financial aid to process student payments directly within the platform. Flywire, now a Workday Certified provider, said the collaboration will streamline billing, reduce administrative complexity, and support payments in multiple currencies without major IT investment. Institutions can also offer hundreds of localized payment methods through Flywire’s global network, synchronized in real time via its APIs.

The system incorporates Flywire’s Student Financial Software (SFS) to automate payment plans and manage past-due collections. Transactions and updates post automatically within Workday Student, improving visibility into account balances and reconciliation. Flywire said the integration can reduce billing and payment inquiries by up to 40%.

The company’s platform also supports 529 plan disbursements, automating cashiering and eliminating paper checks while maintaining up-to-date student accounts. Flywire serves more than 4,800 clients across 240 countries and territories and supports over 140 currencies.

David King, Flywire’s chief technology officer, said the integration provides transparency, convenience and security for both institutions and students. Amherst College, one of the early adopters, reported faster reconciliation and fewer manual interventions following implementation.

For students and families, the integrated experience offers a single portal for viewing balances and completing payments, reducing administrative queries. Workday Student consolidates academic records, financial aid, billing and advising in one system, with embedded payments designed to eliminate data silos.

The partnership builds on a series of moves by Flywire to strengthen its position in education payments. In September, the company launched a solution to streamline U.K. student loan payments, enhancing automation and compliance for universities working with government lenders as reported by PYMNTS.

The update also follows PYMNTS reporting that college administrators spend more than half their time managing unpaid tuition, highlighting the urgency of modernizing legacy billing and reconciliation systems. Streamlined digital solutions such as Flywire’s integration with Workday Student are viewed as critical to improving cash flow management, reducing administrative overhead, and enhancing the overall student financial experience.