Nasdaq and AWS Partner to Take Global Capital Markets to the Cloud

Global stock markets are heading to the cloud.

Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to modernize the infrastructure of capital markets to help market operators transition to cloud-based systems while maintaining data sovereignty, according to a Thursday (April 24) press release.

The key benefits are promoting greater global market interconnectivity, improving liquidity, and supporting innovation while ensuring compliance with local regulations, the release said.

The Nasdaq-AWS collaboration seeks to provide market operators with flexible deployment options for cloud infrastructure, software and data management, per the release. The initiative supports cost-effective modernization without sacrificing the security or reliability required in financial markets.

A suite of solutions is intended to address the increasing technological and regulatory complexities faced by exchanges and market participants worldwide, the release said.

A central component of the suite is Nasdaq Eqlipse, a new brand encompassing “next-generation” marketplace technology solutions, according to the release. It’s a cloud-ready platform offering standardized APIs and data intelligence tools across the trade lifecycle.

A key value proposition from using the platform is market operators can deploy artificial intelligence at scale to enhance data analytics and reporting capabilities specific to their workflows, per the release.

John Kain, head of financial services market development for AWS, told PYMNTS in March that AWS is interested in using AI and agentic models.

“AI has been such an integral part of how the industry has modernized over the last decade,” he said.

The Nasdaq-AWS collaboration also offers a new services deployment model to assist market operators in reducing operational burdens and transformation risks, the press release said. The model is designed to help exchanges accelerate modernization efforts, improve time-to-market for new releases and enhance overall system resilience.

The blueprint’s first adopters include Nasdaq’s Nordic markets, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and Mexico’s Grupo BMV, according to the release.

Nasdaq’s Nordic markets plan to incorporate the managed infrastructure model, starting with derivatives, allowing clients to scale GPU usage and access cloud services from within Nasdaq’s data center in Sweden, per the release.

For the JSE, the Nasdaq-AWS collaboration focuses on developing colocation — or the housing of privately owned servers and networking equipment in a third-party data center — data intelligence and client interaction services, the release said. The deployment model will drive operational efficiency by using edge computing and exploring AI-driven solutions.

Grupo BMV is evaluating the deployment model’s potential to strengthen its clearing and central securities depository platforms and support adopting emerging technologies within the Mexican financial sector.



