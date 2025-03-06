Ordoro Launches Small Business eCommerce Partnership With Syncware

eCommerce logistics/inventory management company Ordoro has joined forces with cloud-based integration platform Syncware.

The collaboration will combine Ordoro’s inventory and order management capabilities with Syncware’s integration technology, helping eCommerce businesses better streamline and operations and scale their operations, the companies said Thursday (March 6).

“This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Ordoro and Syncware to empower eCommerce merchants with the tools they need to grow and succeed,” the companies said in a news release. “Together, both companies are providing SMBs with an integrated solution that reduces operational complexity and drives growth.”

According to the release, Syncware’s platform allows for automation between eCommerce platforms and other back-office tools to simplify order operations. Ordoro provides tools to help businesses manage inventory, automate order fulfillment and optimize shipping workflows.

The partnership also lets Ordoro users connect with other platforms, such as ShipBob, NetSuite, Faire and Mirakl.

“By teaming up with Ordoro, we can expand Ordoro’s powerful solution by connecting with more sales channels and back-office systems, automating processes and enhancing efficiency,” said Syncware CEO Gregg Greenberg. “Together, we’re providing businesses with the tools they need to operate smarter, scale faster, and focus on what matters most — growth.”

The partnership comes as online sales continue to grow in importance for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as PYMNTS wrote late last year.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that SMBs that focus on online sales outperform those who depend on brick-and-mortar stores: they enjoy higher revenue, better growth prospects and more access to financing.

In-store businesses, meanwhile, “face limitations due to cost-cutting measures and a more conservative growth strategy,” that report said.

The research found that 52% of eCommerce-focused SMBs saw positive revenue growth, versus 42% of in-store SMBs. By contrast, 21% of in-store SMBs reported a drop in revenue, compared to 15% of online SMBs who recorded a downturn.

In other eCommerce news, PYMNTS wrote this week about the practice of metric-based boosting — in tandem with artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as AI-powered search — to help online retailers prioritize certain products in search results.

“Metrics-based boosting leverages business data such as stock levels, profit margins or seasonal trends to align search results with key business objectives like maximizing revenue or reducing excess inventory,” Eric Brackmann, vice president of commerce media at Koddi, said in an interview with PYMNTS. “AI-powered search enhances relevance by understanding user intent and personalizing results based on factors like browsing history, past purchases or demographics.”

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.