SoFi Brings Financial Wellness Program Directly to Paychex Payroll Platform

Highlights
Paychex employees now have direct, streamlined access to SoFi’s financial wellness tools right from their payroll portal.
SoFi’s Kelli Keough explains how the partnership brings enterprise-level financial planning to underserved small-business workers.
Both companies see student loan relief and personalized financial guidance as key benefits amid a competitive labor market.
Watch more: SoFi Teams With Paychex to Expand Financial Benefits for SMB Employees
