Uber Eats Adds Petco to Roster of Delivery Partners

Uber has teamed with Petco to offer pet owners home delivery via Uber Eats.

The partnership, announced Thursday (March 27), makes all Petco locations in the contiguous United States available on Uber Eats for deliveries of pet food, toys, treats and other items.

“People are more connected and committed to their pets today than ever before,” Steve Janowiak, Petco’s vice president of digital, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Uber Eats and give pet parents another easy way to get the trusted food, treats and supplies they need — right to their door and right when they need it.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence backs up the first part of Janowiak’s statement, showing that even when consumers feel financially pressured, they are still reluctant to reduce their pet-related spending.

According to those findings, while 33% of consumers cut spending on personal care products and 32% did so for snacks, only 19% of grocery shoppers said they had sought out cheaper options for pet food and supplies.

“People are still bringing pets into their family and at increased rates,” Jonathan Wainberg, general manager of Synchrony’s pet business, told PYMNTS in an interview last year. “And they are spending more.”

Petco’s partnership with Uber is happening at a time when the retailer is trying to bolster the omnichannel capabilities and digital experience it offers customers.

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this week, it’s part of the second phase of the company’s effort to reinvent its brand and position itself to regain market share.

Petco began this phased process six months ago, CEO Joel Anderson said on a Wednesday (March 26) earnings call, with the first phase focused on restoring its “retail fundamentals.”

This project was boosted by changes to its leadership team and by Anderson visiting Petco stores and distribution warehouses and convening small group listening sessions and larger town halls. In the second phase, the CEO said, Petco is working on merchandising, cost reduction and gross margin improvement.

“In today’s more challenging economic and consumer environment, we recognize the consumer remains discerning, and it is critical that we always have the right products at the right price,” Anderson said.

For its part, Uber said the partnership underscores its effort to expand its retail and grocery offerings. The company said last year it has more than 1 million merchant partners.