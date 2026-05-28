Klarna Teams With Arrive to Help Drivers Pay for Parking

Flexible payments provider Klarna has launched a partnership with mobility platform Arrive.

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The collaboration, announced Thursday (May 28), lets drivers pay for parking with Klarna’s Pay in Full, which will be available in Arrive’s EasyPark app, allowing for instant payments.

“This provides consumers with more flexibility and control over their everyday spending, and builds on Klarna’s growing presence in everyday spending and saving, where consumers increasingly use Klarna for recurring, low-friction purchases alongside savings products like Klarna Balance,” the companies said in a news release.

Formerly known as EasyPark, Arrive’s parking network encompasses millions of spots in more than 20,000 cities and 90 countries, and aims to become the leading software provider for “every mode of transportation,” including cars, buses and trains, according to the release.

“The integration of Klarna ensures that the payment process for our EasyPark app users remains as effortless as the rest of the traveler’s journey,” Debbie Guerra, general manager of payments at Arrive, said in the announcement.

“By offering Klarna’s flexible and trusted user experience across its markets, Arrive reinforces its commitment to convenience, providing a seamless financial option that perfectly aligns with the high-frequency, everyday needs of its customers.”

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The first markets are expected to go live during the second quarter of the year, with a phased launch scheduled in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The companies say they hope to expand the services into additional countries after the initial rollout.

The partnership comes as consumers increasingly turn to digital wallets to make payments, especially higher-stress consumers.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that 28% of these consumers used digital wallets for their last retail purchase, versus 11% of low-stress consumers. The same pattern shows up in grocery purchases, with 21% of high-stress consumers using digital wallets, compared with 8% of low-stress consumers.

The report, “The New Checkout: Crimped Consumers Lean Into Online Retail and Digital Wallets,” suggests that wallets may be seeing more traction as they provide access to buy now, pay later options, spending visibility and bank-like features.

“Consumers are not only looking for cheaper options,” PYMNTS wrote. “They are looking for more control. Digital wallets can put payment choice, short-term financing, transaction history and budgeting tools in one place.”

In other Klarna news, the company last week introduced the Klarna Shopping Search app in ChatGPT, letting consumers search for products, compare prices, see availability and compare offers from multiple retailers without leaving the AI chat experience.