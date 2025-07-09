Papaya and Worksome Partner to Facilitate Global Contingent Workforce Payments

Papaya Global and Worksome have partnered to help businesses of all sizes manage and pay freelancers, contractors and gig workers globally.

The collaboration brings together Papaya’s platform that helps enterprises pay workers compliantly in the local currency of more than 160 countries, and Worksome’s freelancer and hiring manager system, the companies said in a Wednesday (July 9) press release.

Together, the platforms solve the compliance and payments complexities of hiring a contingent workforce, according to the release.

The solution includes in-product worker classification and onboarding, integrated agent of record (AOR) and employer of record (EOR), and real-time, local-currency payments in more than 160 countries, the release said.

It arrives at a time when freelancers, contractors and gig workers make up 40% of the global workforce, and enterprises are using disconnected tools, legacy models or manual processes to manage them, per the release.

“Together with Worksome, we’re solving this challenge at enterprise scale, offering a one-stop solution from onboarding to real-time payments,” Papaya Global CEO and Co-founder Eynat Guez said in the release.

Worksome CEO and Co-founder Morten Petersen said in the release: “The partnership with Papaya tackles one of the biggest challenges in contingent workforce, together we’re delivering a global solution that’s fast, flexible and enterprise-ready.”

Paying contingent workers includes challenges like calculating payroll and payments according to local and international regulations, depositing payments to those who are unbanked, and depositing payments to someone who works abroad and requires payment in several currencies, Papaya Global Chief Product Officer Amit Levi wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

“Fortunately, FinTechs are transforming this industry with digital wallets and virtual bank accounts,” Levi wrote. “These tools streamline global disbursements, support multiple currencies and payment methods, and reduce dependency on traditional bank rails.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration “Pay Without Delay: How Faster Payroll Improves Employee-Employer Relationships” found that workers in gig, freelance and contract roles are especially vocal about the financial strain caused by delayed payments and about the demand for instant payroll.

Addressing the need for timely compensation strengthens relationships, builds trust and elevates worker loyalty, according to the report.