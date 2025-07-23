EarnIn Launches Technology Enabling Workers to Access Earnings Continuously

EarnIn has launched a new technology that enables workers to access their earnings continuously, while they work.

The new Live Pay technology will be available through the EarnIn Card and is now offered on an early access basis through the EarnIn Card waitlist, the earnings management company said in a Wednesday (July 23) press release.

The EarnIn Card allows users to stream their pay in real time, up to $1,500 per pay period, with no interest on transactions, no hidden fees and no credit check, according to the release. The card works anywhere Visa is accepted.

“We stream music, entertainment, news, sports and more whenever we want — now, with EarnIn Card and Live Pay, you can stream your pay too,” EarnIn Founder and CEO Ram Palaniappan said in the release. “It’s a system that’s always on, always working. Live Pay gives workers access to money they’ve already earned, putting them back in control of their financial timing.”

These new offerings join the on-demand earnings, early paycheck access and credit-building tools already available from EarnIn, per the release.

EarnIn also offers a product called Early Pay that lets users access their entire paycheck up to two days early, according to the release.

To access Early Pay, users open a deposit account with one of EarnIn’s bank partners; update their direct deposit routing with their employer; and receive their paycheck in that account which will then redirect it to the bank account linked to their EarnIn account, the release said.

Depending on how users choose to receive the Early Pay transfers, the service is either free or costs $2.99, per the release. Early Pay is available to eligible EarnIn members in select states.

Financial wellness benefits like those offered by EarnIn contribute to employers’ larger employee engagement initiatives, the company said in a blog post.

“Employers can show their commitment to supporting their team by implementing programs that tackle common sources of anxiety,” the post said. “For example, personal finances are often a root cause of stress and disengagement that prevents employees from focusing at work.”