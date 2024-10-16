Instacart Appoints Ex-Uber Executive Anirban Kundu as Chief Technology Officer

Instacart appointed former Uber executive Anirban Kundu as its new chief technology officer.

In his new role, Kundu will lead Instacart’s technical team “as we further expand our position as the grocery industry’s leading technology company,” Instacart said in a Wednesday (Oct. 16) blog post.

“His deep understanding of multi-sided marketplaces like ours and proven track record of building scaled technical systems that can support long-term growth make him the perfect person to drive our technical vision forward,” the post said.

At Uber, Kundu was vice president and head of engineering for Uber Delivery and spearheaded the platform’s B2B and B2C solutions, including Uber Eats and Ad Solutions, according to the post.

In earlier roles, he was responsible for product and engineering at Postmates, served as chief technology officer at Evernote, and led engineering teams at GoDaddy, Shazam and Yahoo, per the post.

In a Wednesday post on LinkedIn, Kundu said he will join Instacart later this month and can’t wait to partner with the Instacart team to “transform the grocery industry and realize the company’s vision to power every online and in-store grocery transaction.”

“Instacart is at the forefront of using technology to make grocery and retail shopping more convenient and accessible for everyone,” Kundu wrote in the post. “And, given the scale and complexity of Instacart’s grocery-based logistics, I’m particularly drawn to the opportunity to lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to improve logistical efficiency, AI-powered personalization, and seamless omnichannel experiences with a talented engineering team to scale a platform that connects millions of customers with retailers and shoppers across North America.”

Kundu joins Instacart at a time when the company is continuing to innovate and adapt to maintain its competitive edge. Instacart is expanding its product offerings, improving customer experiences, integrating new retailers into its platform and enhancing its eCommerce capabilities through updated storefront technology, PYMNTS reported in September.

“We’re really excited about the strategies we’re seeing start to work on deepening engagement with the full spectrum of different customers we see in that 25 million,” Instacart Chief Financial Officer Emily Reuter said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.