Procurify Picks Total Expert’s Chad Gaydos to Serve as CEO

Procurement and payments platform Procurify has named a new CEO.

Chad Gaydos, most recently president of Total Expert, has been appointed Procurify’s chief executive, the company announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 7) press release.

He succeeds Procurify Co-founder Aman Mann, who will now become the company’s chief strategy officer.

“Passing the torch to Chad marks an exciting new chapter for Procurify,” Mann said in the release.

“As a founder, I’ve always envisioned building a company that empowers businesses to spend smarter, and Chad’s leadership will be instrumental in taking that vision to the next level. His experience and passion for driving growth align perfectly with Procurify’s ambitions, and I’m confident he will lead us into a new era of scale, innovation, and impact.”

According to the release, Gaydos has three decades of experience in driving Software-as-a-Service (Saas) growth, “operational excellence, and customer-focused innovation.”

In addition to his time as president of Total Expert, a CRM for financial services organizations, he also served as chief operating officer for contact center SaaS firm Talkdesk, and as chief revenue and chief operating officer for digital learning company Skillsoft.

“I’m honored and energized to join Procurify at such a transformative moment,” Gaydos said in the announcement. “Procurify’s mission, its innovative platform, and its commitment to empowering businesses with real-time visibility and control over spend resonate deeply with me. I look forward to leveraging my experience to scale the organization, deliver exceptional customer value, and advance a relentlessly customer-focused culture.”

This release notes that the leadership change comes on the heels of the debut of Procurify’s new accounts payable automation solution, bolstered by a recent growth capital investment from CIBC Innovation Banking.

PYMNTS spoke last year with Procurify Chief Financial Officer Amy Wang about the need for CFOs to improve their operational toolkits.

“Gone are the days where we deploy capital and high growth happens. Everything has to be very intentional and ROI focused, with longevity as the North Star,” Wang said.

Where past CFOs were mostly concerned with the financial health of their companies, focused on tasks like bookkeeping, financial reporting and compliance, modern CFOs now must juggle an increasing collection of responsibilities around strategic planning, data analysis, and even oversight of digital transformation initiatives.

Still, “The fundamentals when it comes to people, process and systems are very much still in place,” Wang said. “Everything is just a bit more streamlined, efficient, and effective.”

