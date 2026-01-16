Walmart Announces Leadership Changes Across Organization

Walmart Inc. named new leaders of Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club U.S.

David Guggina, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer for Walmart U.S., will become president and CEO of Walmart U.S., effective Feb. 1, the company said in a Friday (Jan. 16) press release.

Guggina will succeed John Furner, who will become president and CEO of Walmart Inc. on Feb. 1.

“Guggina’s background in eCommerce and supply chain operations uniquely positions him to continue to drive our goal of being America’s favorite place to shop,” Walmart said in the release.

Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S., will become president and CEO of Walmart International, effective Feb. 1.

Nicholas will succeed Kathryn McLay, whose departure was announced in a Thursday (Jan. 15) press release. That release said McLay will remain in the role until Jan. 31, continue at the company through the first quarter to help with the transition and then depart Walmart.

“Nicholas grew up in retail, he’s a proven operator and has significant international experience, having lived and worked in more than 10 countries,” Walmart said in the Friday press release.

McLay has been with the company for about 10 years, serving as president and CEO of Walmart International since 2023 and as president and CEO of Sam’s Club before that, according to the Thursday press release.

“Since stepping in to lead Walmart International in 2023, Kath has led a growth agenda, producing strong top- and bottom-line results, advancing our digital and technology transformation, and strengthening our leadership team,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., said in the release.

Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., will become president and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S. on Feb. 1, succeeding Nicholas, according to the Friday press release.

“Among her many successes, [Watkins] reshaped the Walmart U.S. assortment strategy, drove operational excellence and ensured a consistent, trusted shopping experience,” Walmart said in the release.

Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief growth officer for Walmart U.S., will become executive vice president and chief growth officer for Walmart Inc., effective Feb. 1.

“Over the past several years, Dallaire and his team have helped Walmart U.S. expand beyond traditional retail, building new revenue streams enhancing customer value,” Walmart said in the release.

The company announced the upcoming Walmart Inc. leadership transition in November, saying that McMillon will retire on Jan. 31 and be succeeded by Furner.