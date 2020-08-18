Real Estate

HomeLight Acquires Disclosures.io, Launches Listing Management Services

HomeLight, a real estate technology platform, announced Tuesday (Aug. 18) that it has acquired Disclosures.io, a listings management software provider.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the purchase, HomeLight said it is launching HomeLight Listing Management for agents across the country.

“The past decade of innovation in our industry has been focused on how to easily find a home,” said Drew Uher, HomeLight’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “The next decade will undoubtedly be about the transaction and how real estate agents and their clients use technology to actually buy and sell property.”

The management tool promises to allow agents to list properties for sale, share property information with buyers, monitor their interest and manage offers with a dashboard that compares terms side-by-side, according to the companies.

More than 100,000 agents in California already use the platform to bring more transparency, speed, and certainty to the listing management process, the companies said.

“When we founded the company, our goal was to use technology to improve the transaction process — whether to help an agent market a listing, all the way to managing and presenting multiple offers to clients,” said Adam Gothelf, co-founder and CEO of Disclosures.io, in a statement.

The companies, both based in San Francisco, said they built their technology platforms to solve specific problems throughout the home buying and selling process.

In May, Uher told PYMNTS that given the pandemic, the traditional home buying process is poised for change. Platform models can change the dynamics of showing and buying homes, he said, eliminating tension that has marked traditional, face-to-face interactions.

Social distancing, unfamiliar homes, handshakes and many other small things that were taken for granted will be absent the next time consumers think about buying or selling a property.

Uher said 90 percent of real estate agents have relied on Zoom and mobile phone video cameras to show properties since the pandemic hit. The ability of agents to meet buyers and sellers virtually and effectively has become crucial.

“We’re certifying our agent base to make sure that they’re using best practices, and then communicating that with clients,” Uher told PYMNTS.

