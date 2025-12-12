Pix Redraws Cross-Border Payments as PagBrasil Connects Argentina
Brazil’s Pix real-time payments network already moves more money than cards or cash in Latin America’s largest economy. Now, the same digital rails that let Brazilians scan a QR code to pay a beach vendor or a department store are being extended to millions of Argentines, who will be able to use Pix in Brazil and in every country where the system is accepted.
Ralf Germer is CEO and co-founder of PagBrasil, a Brazilian digital payments company.