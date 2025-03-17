Capturing the Mobile Window Shopper Key to Growing Small Business Sales

Competing against eCommerce behemoths can be an uphill battle for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). However, those players can level the playing field by adopting a digital-first strategy and embracing the right third-party partners.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research shows that, on average, SMBs generate lower percentages of their sales from major digital channels than larger players. One key reason is that these businesses are less likely to leverage mobile-specific sales channels. In fact, just 52% of SMBs sell via their own mobile apps or mobile-optimized websites, versus 77% for larger businesses. Seamless checkouts are another crucial area where these businesses have catching up to do.

Fortunately, SMBs can take a page directly from the playbook of eCommerce giants by leveraging third-party partners and solutions. Banks, third-party payment platforms and marketplaces offer solutions that can accelerate time to market and empower world-class shopping experiences without enterprise-level spending.

Inside “Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition”

Why digital-first is a necessary strategic outlook for SMBs

The role of mobile window shopping in driving sales growth

The technologies that can streamline checkouts and eliminate payment friction

Which digital features shoppers want the most

How third-party partners can level the playing field for SMBs

This report includes in-depth, data-driven insights that SMBs can use to evaluate their digital sales strategies. Download the report to learn more about how these businesses can close the gaps with their larger competitors and boost growth in 2025.

About the Report

“Global Digital Shopping Index: SMB Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence is grateful for the company’s support and insight. This report examines the state of play for SMBs, focusing on digital shopping and unified commerce strategies. It draws insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024.