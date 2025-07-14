Clover and Homebase Team to Offer Small Business Workforce Management

Point-of-sale system Clover launched a new integration with small business management platform Homebase.

The integration embeds Homebase’s scheduling, time tracking and employee management capabilities into the Clover Web Dashboard, giving merchants a single platform to manage daily operations, according to a Monday (July 14) press release.

“Small business owners know that every hour counts, and the burden of manual data entry alone can consume many hours each week,” Will Karczewski, head of Fiserv-owned Clover, said in the release. “By embedding Homebase’s powerful employee management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, we’re delivering a seamless, all-in-one solution. This empowers owners to significantly reduce administrative tasks, giving them back valuable time to focus on their customers and growing their passion.”

The integration embeds Homebase’s time clock, scheduling and timesheet solution into the Clover Web Dashboard, offering a platform for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to manage their hourly teams, the release said.

It also includes automated timesheet generation, allowing businesses to eliminate manual data entry and errors and free up more time, per the release.

“Small businesses need technology that saves them time and makes their lives easier,” Homebase CEO John Waldmann said in the release. “By bringing Homebase’s award-winning team management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, small businesses can manage team schedules, track employee hours, and see sales data all in one place, streamlining day-to-day operations and eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems.”

Manual processes continue to hinder operations for SMBs. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Virtual Mobility: How Mobile Virtual Cards Elevate B2B Payments” found that nearly 73% of businesses have yet to automate supplier payments, limiting their ability to gain a comprehensive view of money movement.

“This contributes to substantial challenges, with 51% of firms reporting excessive manual data entry, 47% experiencing data errors and process delays and 23% noting a lack of visibility in their AP processes,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

Speaking with PYMNTS last year, Sarah Acton, chief customer officer at BILL, said SMB’s reliance on manual, paper-based processes is increasingly unsustainable.

“Automation is here to stay,” Acton said, adding that “for more and more businesses who are not adopting technology … my worry is they get left behind.”