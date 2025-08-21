Logistics May Decide How Well Small Businesses Manage Tariff Turmoil

Highlights
SMBs are hit disproportionately hard by tariffs and global trade volatility because they lack the capital, resources and leverage of larger firms.
However, their agility can be an advantage, allowing them to adapt more quickly if they focus on sourcing resilience, market expansion and operational efficiency.
To thrive, SMBs should avoid spreading themselves too thin, prioritize high-value offerings and strengthen supplier relationships, as shrinking operations rarely leads to long-term success.
