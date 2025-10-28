Tokenization Infrastructure Company Securitize to Go Public With Cantor Fitzgerald-Affiliated SPAC

Tokenization infrastructure company Securitize plans to become a public company through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Cantor Equity Partners II, which is sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald.

The proposed business combination values Securitize at a pre-money $1.25 billion equity value, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 28) press release.

The boards of directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, and the companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the release.

Founded in 2017, Securitize operates infrastructure for tokenizing financial assets on-chain; handles issuance, trading and servicing of tokenized securities; and, through its subsidiaries, is a Securities and Exchange Commission-registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator and operator of an alternative trading system, the release said.

The company has tokenized more than $4 billion in assets, per the release.

“We founded this company with a mission to democratize capital markets by making them more accessible, transparent and efficient through tokenization,” Securitize co-founder and CEO Carlos Domingo said in the release. “This is the next chapter in making financial markets operate at the speed of the internet and is another step in our mission to bring the next generation of finance on-chain and tokenize the world.”

Brandon Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and chairman of Cantor Equity Partners II, said in the release: “We believe that blockchain technology has massive potential to transform finance, and partnering with Securitize underscores our confidence in tokenization as a foundational force in the next era of capital markets.”

PYMNTS reported in April that the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is driving an on-chain revolution across capital markets. RWAs may be able to play tangible roles in liquidity management, yield generation and collateralization strategies.

In one project, decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency protocol Frax Finance said in January that it launched a stablecoin that uses BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), tokenized by Securitize.

In an announcement of that project, Domingo said: “Tokenized real-world assets provide an excellent bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, bringing institutional-grade investments on-chain with unprecedented transparency and efficiency.”