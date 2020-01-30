Basware Revamps eProcurement Interface

The Finnish electronic invoicing and source-to-pay firm Basware has launched an updated edition of Basware Purchase to help its business clients boost user adoption while achieving 100 percent spend visibility and increasing return on investment (ROI), the company announced on Thursday (Jan. 30).

This improved version implements two unique layers of user authorization – simplified and restricted – explicitly created for end users who are not procurement experts. Each user level offers a customized experience that is instinctive and straightforward.

Tomi Lindholm, director of procurement product management for Basware, said he understands the importance of employees having the ability “to purchase goods and services through their procurement tool” at all times, not just sometimes.

“The more relevant and suitable the tool and experience is to different user types, the more likely the users will use the system and adhere to the company’s purchasing policy and process,” he said, adding that total user adoption is necessary for companies to experience “full spend visibility, as maverick-spend transactions can’t be tracked.”

Lindholm also noted that businesses have a competitive edge when there is 100 percent spend visibility, prompting Basware to implement extra layers of user access within its electronic procurement product.

Basware Purchase has made it easy for “casual users” to manage the platform for their procurement needs. Casual users are end users who don’t often order products and services and are not familiar with all functions. The new purchasing process enables them to request items from any resource and get consent, furthering adoption of the solution.

Restricted access is intended for outside contractors who have to make purchases. This allows them to use the same preferred purchasing channels as employees, while blocking prices.

In November, Basware introduced new features into its Marketplace eProcurement solution, adding framework agreement capabilities. The added functions enable businesses sourcing products to “initiate a mini-competition” between qualified vendors to secure a more competitive price and contract terms. This gives procurement teams the ability to access more comprehensive alternatives in the Marketplace platform.