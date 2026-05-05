Can CFOs Ace the B2B Card Payments Math Problem?

Highlights
Digital transformation has turned B2B payments into strategic, margin-sensitive decisions, where each transaction involves trade-offs across costs, liquidity, rebates and timing.
Card payments function as a financial optimization tool, requiring CFOs to weigh interchange fees against benefits like extended payment cycles, improved cash flow and potential rewards.
The growing complexity makes payment strategy a dynamic, data-driven process, creating opportunities for CFOs to enhance margins, liquidity and overall balance sheet performance.
Digital transformation has evolved what were once tactical, back-office workflows into strategic levers.