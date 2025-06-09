How Mobile Wallets Are Changing Payments Worldwide

Pocket Revolution: How Mobile Wallets Are Changing Payments Worldwide

How global consumers use mobile wallets on their smartphones to pay for goods and services depends in part on their location. Regional differences are challenging merchants to deliver consumer value tailored to local behaviors and segmented payment personas across all generations. “Pocket Revolution: How Mobile Wallets Are Changing Payments Worldwide,” part of PYMNTS Intelligence’s ongoing analysis of global digital engagement, is based on a survey of 216,679 consumers across 11 countries representing 50% of global GDP, with data collected over 12 time periods. Download your copy now.

Inside the June Study
  • Mobile wallets now account for 21% of in-store and 35% of online transactions across the 11 countries studied.
  • In-store adoption is accelerating, as in-store mobile wallet usage increased by 11% since 2022 across the studied countries.
  • Consumers are 50% more likely to use digital wallets for online purchases than for in-store transactions. This demonstrates distinct behavioral patterns that require tailored strategies from providers and merchants to deliver value in both environments.

How the World Does Digital Report

How The World Does Digital: A Global Benchmark Of Consumer Digital Transformation
Daily Digital Engagement Hits New Heights
Different Paths To Digital Transformation
How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation