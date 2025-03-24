How Pay Later Options Are Redefining Consumer Spending — An Expert Look at What’s Next

Pay Later Revolution: Redefining the Credit Economy

It may be time to retire the BNPL label. As traditional issuers aim to look like FinTechs, and FinTechs are aligning their solutions to include a range of options from Pay in 1 to 36, the Pay Later playing field is being redefined. This report takes a deep dive into the Pay Later ecosystem, highlighting the efforts by bank and non-bank issuers to align their solutions with how consumers like and want to use credit today.
Inside the March Report
  • $175 billion: Size of the BNPL market in the United States
  • Nearly 30%: Share of U.S. BNPL loans that were past-due in mid-January
  • 61%: Share of BNPL users who make at least $100,000 a year and use the credit option for the convenience it provides in managing their personal cash flow