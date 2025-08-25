Bark Migrates Subscription Base to Ordergroove and Shopify

Global omnichannel dog brand Bark has migrated its subscription base to enterprise subscription platform Ordergroove and eCommerce engine Shopify.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company previously managed two separate subscription platforms, which put a strain on engineering resources and created other challenges, according to a Thursday (Aug. 21) press release.

By shifting to a single scalable tech stack for customer experience and recurring revenue, Bark reduced cost and complexity and enabled new subscriber experiences, according to the release.

The company also gained the ability to test and launch promotions, personalize upsells and cross-sells, optimize SKU performance and curate boxes from a single SKU catalog, per the release.

“Working with Ordergroove and Shopify strengthens the technology that powers our business and gives us the flexibility to deliver more personalized, seamless subscriber experiences,” Bark Chief Experiences Officer Meghan Knoll said in the release.

Bark has millions of customers and managed 13 million direct-to-consumer orders in fiscal year 2025 together with hundreds of millions in recurring revenue, according to the release.

“This partnership exemplifies how Ordergroove and Shopify empower brands to scale, optimize customer retention and unlock new growth opportunities,” Ordergroove CEO Greg Alvo said in the release.

The subscription economy continues to evolve, presenting both challenges and opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, PYMNTS reported in February.

Citing data from Darwin CX, the report said that the global subscription market is projected to reach $1.5 trillion this year and that companies are refining their strategies to attract and retain customers.

Ordergroove launched a suite of artificial intelligence-powered solutions called Ordergroove Frontier in April, saying these tools help its customers retain subscribers, boost operational efficiency and increase lifetime value.

During the same month, the company unveiled Ordergroove Experiments and said this offering combines flexible promotions with A/B testing to help brands increase their subscription revenue.

Some other partnerships recently announced by Ordergroove include pet supplement brand YuMove, infant nutrition company ByHeart and sustainably grown fruit and vegetable firm Daily Harvest.

ByHeart reported in March that after migrating to Ordergroove’s enterprise subscription platform, it achieved a 24% increase in customer lifetime value in three months. The company said this growth was driven by enhanced customer experience, data-driven optimizations and promotional flexibility.