X Doubles Prices of Top Subscription Plan

Social platform X reportedly doubled or nearly doubled the prices of its top subscription plan, Premium+, in different markets.

The Elon Musk-owned company increased the monthly price of Premium+ in the United States from $22 to $40, in the United Kingdom from 17 pounds to 35 pounds, and in European countries from 21 euros to 38 euros, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Feb. 19).

The pricing is not consistent, as there were different prices on a support page and the checkout page, per the report.

The price increases at X came hours after xAI, which is also owned by Musk, released Grok 3, the latest version of its AI model, according to the report. A Premium+ subscription offers access to that AI model.

An X help center page about premium subscriptions said the Premium+ price increased Tuesday (Feb. 18), with prices varying by location, applicable taxes and payment method fees.

Premium+ includes the features of the other subscription tiers, plus additional ones like higher limits on Grok, no ads anywhere on X, largest reply prioritization, Radar Search and Articles, the page said.

It was reported Wednesday that X is in discussions to raise money from investors at a $44 billion valuation, which is the same price Musk paid for the social media platform then called Twitter in 2022.

In January, it was reported that Amazon and Apple were considering increasing their ad spending on X. Amazon had pulled much of its advertising from the platform more than a year earlier, while Apple had pulled all of its ad dollars from there in late 2023.

Musk reposted a post about The Wall Street Journal article that reported these increases on Jan. 30, commenting: “Much appreciated.”

Also in January, X announced that Visa is its first partner for the X Money Account that will debut later this year.

The partnership will allow “secure + instant funding” to an X Wallet via Visa Direct, will connect to the user’s debit card to allow peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and will give users the option to instantly transfer money to their bank accounts, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a Jan. 28 post on X.