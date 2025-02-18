Imperia Raises $10.5 Million to Expand Supply Chain Management Software

Spanish company Imperia raised over €10 million (about $10.5 million) in a Series A funding round to fuel the international expansion of its supply chain management software.

The company will use the new funding to enhance its software’s predictive capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics; grow its international team; and expand to the U.K., Italy and France, Imperia said in a Tuesday (Feb. 18) press release.

The enhanced predictive capabilities will allow clients to “optimize costs and manage risks more effectively,” the release said.

Imperia’s supply chain management (SCM) solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering designed for both small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, according to the company’s website. It encompasses demand, procurement and production planning.

The company’s funding round was co-led by Burda Principal Investments and Samaipata, according to the release.

Burda Principal Investments said in a Tuesday press release that Imperia’s modular SaaS platform enables businesses of all sizes to improve their efficiency and resilience by replacing outdated manual processes with fully digital, AI-powered workflows.

“Imperia’s ability to adapt to the evolving needs of businesses and deliver increasing value at every stage of their supply chain maturity truly sets them apart in the SCM SaaS market,” Burda Principal Investments CEO Christian Teichmann said in the release. “We see tremendous potential in its European expansion and role as a category leader in the SCM SaaS market.”

Samaipata said in a Tuesday post on LinkedIn that this funding round came just one year after Imperia announced its seed round and that the company has “commercial momentum.”

In the Imperia press release, Samaipata Partner Luis Garay said: “Their rapid traction in the local market and strong validation of product-market fit in Europe make this round a key inflection point. We are incredibly proud to continue supporting Imperia in its international expansion and its consolidation as a sector leader.”

After seeing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, both retail and manufacturing companies are investing in digital technology to improve procurement operations and limit business disruptions caused by future supply chain breakdowns, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Corcentric collaboration, “Digital Payments: Modernizing Procurement Processes.”