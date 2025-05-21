Tradeverifyd Raises $4 Million for Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

Supply chain risk management platform Tradeverifyd raised $4 million in new funding.

The financing, from SJF Ventures, will help Tradeverifyd invest in its go-to-market team to meet the demand for its agentic artificial intelligence-powered solution, the company said in a Wednesday (May 21) news release.

“Global supply chains are experiencing significant disruption due to tariffs, increased regulatory scrutiny and environmental events,” David Griest, managing director at SJF Ventures, said in the release. “We’ve been tracking the company for some time; Tradeverifyd stands out for its ability to identify and mitigate supply chain risks, ensure compliance and enhance resilience for enterprise customers.”

Tradeverifyd is used by several of the largest global enterprises, as well as government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the release. Among its offerings is the “Tradeverifyd Score,” which measures a supplier’s ability to successfully fulfill orders, functioning like a credit score for supply chain reliability.

Supply chain reliability is an open question these days, according to the May PYMNTS Intelligence report “Tariffs and Business Uncertainty: The Current State of Play.” The report found that more than half of service firms are now expecting supply chain disruptions for the companies with which they work and 64% anticipate higher material costs.

“Whether you’re an importer of mattresses or a consulting firm advising that importer on retail and wholesale strategies, you’re probably not sleeping well,” PYMNTS wrote May 5. “Services, including those sold by consulting, law, accounting and financial services companies, made up more than 72% of GDP in the last three months of 2024…”

The chief concern for these firms is supply chain strain. Almost 90% of goods firms expect shipment delays or supply disruptions. Most also expect to pay higher raw material costs, increases that would be passed on to consumers, who might not be willing to pay more. In addition, 68% of the companies surveyed expect difficulty exporting their goods due to retaliatory tariffs from China, and possibly other countries.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.



