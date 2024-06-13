Stellantis Continues Global Rollout of Connected Car Features

Stellantis is rolling out several software products and connected features for its vehicles around the world.

The automaker, whose 14 brands include Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot, aims to enhance the mobility experience of its customers and boost its revenue from software and connected services, Stellantis said in a Thursday (June 13) press release.

“In a little more than two years we have made a decisive shift from a traditional auto industry mindset to operating much more like a startup company, including a sharp focus on speed and building up our own software creation capabilities,” Yves Bonnefont, chief software officer at Stellantis, said in the release.

One of the automaker’s latest offerings is a ChatGPT-enhanced virtual assistant that can converse with customers in natural language, according to the release. After a pilot in October 2023, this will be rolled out across 20 European countries by the end of 2024.

Another recently introduced product is AppMarket, an in-vehicle hub for services and experiences that allows drivers to purchase subscriptions in the vehicle, the release said. AppMarket is available in North America, and a similar service is offered in Europe

A third new offering, e-Routes, is a mobile app that uses real-time vehicle data to enable the routing of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and to plan stops for charging, per the release. E-Routes is available in Europe and will expand globally this year.

Other connected features available from Stellantis include Free2move Connect Fleet and MyTasks, which empower commercial vehicle users with live data about vehicle health, vehicle location and other work vehicle-oriented tasks, according to the release.

Stellantis currently has a monetizable connected car parc of 13.8 million vehicles around the world, per the release. In 2023, the automaker delivered 94 million over-the-air (OTA) updates and saw its number of users of subscription-based products top 5 million.

“Stellantis is developing connected services and software-enabled features for retail and fleet customers under the philosophy of ‘Make my drive safer, make my life easier, and make my drive more exciting,’” the automaker said in the release.

The global automotive software market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% through the end of the decade, according to “Reshaping Global Business With Connected Vehicles,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration.