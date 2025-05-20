Google Unveils Sweeping AI Upgrades Across Search, Android and Cloud

Highlights Google reimagines Search as an AI chatbot with the rollout of AI Mode, agentic shopping, and deep personalization powered by Gemini 2.5. Search will offer agentic checkout and virtual try-ons when applicable. Google also unveiled 3D chats and live translation in Google Meet. Developer and user adoption is surging, with 400 million users on the Gemini app, 1.5 billion using AI Overviews, and 50-fold growth in monthly token usage year over year.

Google unveiled a slew of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered upgrades across its vast product landscape, from Search and Android to glasses, cloud services and personalized assistants.

At its 2025 I/O conference this week, Google said its most advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5, will underpin agentic, multimodal, personalized and immersive capabilities that it plans to bring to its suite of products.

As Google faced criticism that it is lagging behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT in usage, Google CEO Sundar Pichai cited the following adoption metrics:

AI Mode, the Gemini-powered part of search, now processes 480 trillion tokens per month , up 50-fold from a year ago.

In Google Cloud, Gemini use by developers is up over 40-fold year over year on its AI platform, Vertex AI.

The Gemini app has more than 400 million monthly active users one year after launch.

AI Overviews have more than 1.5 billion users every month.

“That means Google Search is bringing generative AI to more people than any other product in the world,” Pichai said.

As Pichai and his executives unveiled one update after another in the keynote speech, the overarching news is that Google is beefing up the AI capabilities of Search as it faces competition from AI chatbots.

In effect, Search will be reinvented as one integrated, smart AI chatbot.

“This is the future of Google Search, a search that goes beyond information to intelligence,” said Liz Reid, head of Search at Google. “You’re starting to see this come to life already with AI Overviews, and AI Mode takes this to the next level.”

AI Mode is starting to roll out to everyone in the U.S.

News and Rollouts

Agentic checkout and virtual try-ons

Google Search’s AI Mode will soon be able to shop for products on behalf of users, bringing up websites that sell these goods and even letting users do virtual try-ons if applicable.

Google also is planning to introduce agentic checkout in search. After a user shops for a product through search, it can also add the goods to the online shopping cart and check out. The user can review the transaction and press “pay” or let the agent pay autonomously.

AI Mode can also track prices and send a notification to the user if the product under watch reaches the target price.

Visual shopping and agentic checkout is arriving in a few months.

3D chats and live translation

Google Beam: converts 2D livestreams into realistic 3D livestreams so people feel they are in the same room; coming later this year.

Google Meet: live translations in English and Spanish now for subscribers, with enterprise users getting it later this year.

Gemini AI models

Gemini 2.5 Pro: Now in preview; general release coming in weeks.

Updated Gemini 2.5 Flash: A faster, more efficient model; general availability in early June.

Deep Think mode: A high-performance version of Gemini 2.5 Pro for complex reasoning; in testing with trusted partners.

Gemini SDK: Compatibility with Model Context Protocol (MCP) to let agents use a wide variety of tools.

Google Search

New AI Mode: A reimagined search interface with advanced reasoning and personalization; rolling out now to all U.S. users.

Deep Search: A much deeper level of search that can do multiple simultaneous queries; launching this summer.

Search Live: Real-time help using a camera to see what users see.

Gemini App and ecosystem

Gemini Live: Voice-based assistant with real-time conversation, camera, and screen sharing that is rolling out now.

Agent Mode in Gemini App: Executes multistep tasks like finding apartments or scheduling tours; experimental version coming soon to subscribers.

Gemini in Chrome: AI assistant integrated into Chrome that helps users as they browse the web; rolling out this week to U.S. subscribers.

Generative images and video

Imagen 4: New image generation model with superior detail and text handling; it is available now.

Veo 3: State-of-the-art video model with native audio generation, including dialogue and ambient sound; available today.

Android and Extended Reality (XR)

Gemini coming soon to watches, car dashboards, and TVs.

Android XR: New platform for immersive headsets and smart glasses built with Samsung and Qualcomm.

Samsung Project Moohan (XR headset): Launching later this year.

Android XR glasses: Voice– and vision-enabled glasses with optional in-lens display. Development kits available later this year.

Eyewear partnerships: Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to release smart glasses.

Photo: CEO Sundar Pichai introducing Google Beam. Credit: PYMNTS screenshot of livestream.

Inset: Google CEO Sundar Pichai | Credit: PYMNTS screenshot of livestream.



