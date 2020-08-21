It’s the end of the work week, and the PYMNTS Weekender is here to make sure you didn’t miss anything with the latest in payments and commerce news. We have deep dives into small and medium-sized business (SMB) financing, eLearning platform payments and the rise of the auto-refill economy.

Top News

The Rise Of The Auto-Refill Economy

Brands and marketplaces now make it simple to auto-refill all sorts of products such as pet food and paper towels. A number of them provide suggestions for the appropriate replenishment schedule.

Mastercard: Inside The Samsung Pay ‘Super Card’

With digital commerce and digital payments growing their penetration among both merchants and individuals, the increased usage is accelerating the cadence of innovation.

One of the most recent developments in this space was the announcement of the Samsung Pay Card, which is powered by Curve and Mastercard technology.

AmEx: Why It’s Go-Time For Automating B2B AR Functions

The digital shift is bringing about a consumer commerce revolution and will also reshape how businesses make payments to each other.

Dan Puleri, vice president of B2B supplier strategy and enablement at American Express, said in an interview with PYMNTS that invoicing and payments, are ready for heightened automation.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has sold J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo stock and dropped a Goldman Sachs investment.

Buffet, however, purchased an investment in Barrick Gold Corp. valued at $563.6 million.

AmEx To Buy Alt Lender Kabbage

American Express has struck a deal to purchase “substantially all” of alternative lender Kabbage. It is anticipated that the deal will close later this year “subject to customary closing conditions.”

Trackers And Reports

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

It is essential for SMBs to secure financing, but this common process is burdensome and full of hurdles. PYMNTS explores why SMBs find that FinTech’s quicker approval times are worth their often-higher rates.

Keeping Online Tutors From Saying ‘Au Revoir’ To eLearning Platforms

eLearning platforms linking students with freelance educators throughout the world have to have the ability to offer checkout and payment experiences that are familiar as well as easy for all involved.

Instructors want fast payment in local currencies, and students want to use their preferred payment methods as well as home currencies.

PYMNTS explores how serving these needs and following these emerging trends means providing a myriad of payment, as well as payout, options.

Barclaycard: Why It’s Time To Rethink Everyday B2B Spend

A number of office workers never anticipated telecommuting for so long — yet it is now six months into COVID-19, and there is no indication that they will be returning to the office anytime in the near future.

PYMNTS explores how the transition to a remote-first workforce is reshaping how the corporate world considers everyday business spend.

Report: Installment Payments Newest Feature: Social Responsibility (Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker)

Consumers are looking for avenues to support causes that are meaningful to them, while they also seek companies that fit with their values as well as provide payment plans that make it possible to do so.

PYMNTS explores how retailers are becoming involved with socially responsible projects in their communities and how flexible payment offerings like buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions can help consumers team with retailers to take on issues of concern to them.

Fun, Cool and Otherwise Interesting

The Own-To-Rent Impact On Residential Real Estate Sales

Renting out houses instead of selling them provides owners with possible upside appreciation over the long haul, according to one expert, especially if individuals own houses in high-growth markets.

Walmart Earnings Fuel Concerns Over Retail’s Stimulus-Fueled Recovery

Walmart’s U.S. comparative store sales excluding fuel rose 9.3 percent per its latest earnings report. Doug McMillon, the retailer’s chief executive, said comp sales were buoyed by tailwinds that included government stimulus and a shift by individuals toward dining at home.

MarcusPay’s Buy Now Pay Later Product Takes Off With JetBlue

JetBlue and Goldman Sachs announced this week that they are joining forces to let flyers harness MarcusPay to travel now, pay later on the air carrier’s flights.

Big Tech Tracker: ‘Scuse Me While I Kiss $2 Trillion

Apple has become the first U.S. firm whose value touched $2 trillion.

The Main Street Rescue That Wasn’t (And Still Isn’t)

Millions of smaller companies are contending with COVID-19’s impacts. And, even with what might be viewed as the best of intentions, different government programs and credit spigots may not be sufficient to keep small businesses on an even keel.

Census Says eCommerce Sales Grew 44 Pct YOY – Why It Could Be Even More Than That

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that eCommerce sales for Q2 were $200.7 billion on an unadjusted basis. eCommerce sales were up 44.4 percent as measured year on year.